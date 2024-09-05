Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $162.40 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.95 and a 52-week high of $179.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.67 and a 200 day moving average of $155.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.16.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.
Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group
In related news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
