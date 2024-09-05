Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 8,728 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $7,893,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APOG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $63.51 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $70.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.