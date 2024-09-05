Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

NYSE:EAT opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

