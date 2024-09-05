Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ePlus were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $49,190,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,903,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 349.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $96.81.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

