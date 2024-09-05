Versor Investments LP Has $427,000 Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $128,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,913,490,000 after acquiring an additional 578,065 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bunge Global by 33.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,909,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,743,000 after acquiring an additional 478,559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,817,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 186,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $100.24 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

