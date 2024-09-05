Versor Investments LP Has $446,000 Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,444,627.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,369,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,444,627.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,990,801. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

