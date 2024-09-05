Versor Investments LP Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 107.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,102,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,141,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.40 and a 200 day moving average of $154.72. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

