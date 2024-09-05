Versor Investments LP Has $540,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,894.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,341 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $168.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day moving average is $171.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.