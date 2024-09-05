Versor Investments LP Has $555,000 Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

