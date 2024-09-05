Versor Investments LP Invests $542,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,411,000 after buying an additional 305,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,962,000 after buying an additional 604,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.0 %

JCI stock opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.