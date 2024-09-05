Versor Investments LP Makes New $549,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 113,958 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,146,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,544,000 after acquiring an additional 276,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $21.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

