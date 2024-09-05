Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,196,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,414,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,897,000 after purchasing an additional 384,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,674 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $76,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Olin’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

