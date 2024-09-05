Versor Investments LP Purchases 4,600 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 645.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.89. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

