Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $1,713,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 45.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth $4,009,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,665 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $5,016,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TPG

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

TPG Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TPG opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -1,199.91%.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

