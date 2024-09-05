Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 428.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 58,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.6 %

HOG stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

