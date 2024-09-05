Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 7,120 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $478,594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.