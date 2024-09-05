Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 8,229 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $215,998,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $103,446,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after acquiring an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

