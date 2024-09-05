Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $257,189,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,194 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $46,472,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FITB opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

