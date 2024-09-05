Versor Investments LP Sells 500 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 105.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 351.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,782.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,782.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.