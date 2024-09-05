Versor Investments LP Sells 6,652 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.82 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

