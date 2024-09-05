Versor Investments LP Takes $463,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $369.23 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.71.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

