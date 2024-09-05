Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $4,275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Corning by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Corning by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Corning by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Corning Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

