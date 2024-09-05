Versor Investments LP Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,620 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

CSX stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

