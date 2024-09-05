Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,143,000 after acquiring an additional 182,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

