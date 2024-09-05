Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Victory Capital worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 200.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $219.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

