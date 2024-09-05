Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 215.60 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 215.60 ($2.83). Approximately 1,565,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,833,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.84).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMUK

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Virgin Money UK Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 214.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 937.39, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is currently 1,739.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.83), for a total transaction of £14,368.45 ($18,893.43). 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.