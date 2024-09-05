Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $388,027,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after acquiring an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after acquiring an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE VMC opened at $234.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $278.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

