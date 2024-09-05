Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Capital World Investors raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612,373 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,648 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $31,028,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,816,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

