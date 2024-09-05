Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $187.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

WCN opened at $184.80 on Monday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.46 and its 200 day moving average is $172.14.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $4,011,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,392,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,858,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.