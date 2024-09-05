Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $300,594,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $193,955,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Waste Management by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $209.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

