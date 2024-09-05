Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watches of Switzerland Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 474.17 ($6.23).

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Shares of LON:WOSG opened at GBX 386.80 ($5.09) on Tuesday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a one year low of GBX 324 ($4.26) and a one year high of GBX 728 ($9.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £926.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,547.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 397.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 385.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

