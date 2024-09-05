Wells Fargo & Company Increases Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $21.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

DK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Get Delek US alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,950.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,603 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Delek US by 627,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.