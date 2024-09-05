Wells Fargo & Company Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $102.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s previous close.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

