William Davies Sells 8,700 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMP stock opened at $442.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.41. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $450.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

