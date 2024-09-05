Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WGO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Shares of WGO opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,448,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after buying an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after buying an additional 463,257 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,918,000 after buying an additional 138,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,948,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

