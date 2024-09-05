Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Citigroup increased their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,554,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,791,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,991 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $158.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.71, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

