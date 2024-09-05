Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,729 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,729 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,713,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CFG opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

