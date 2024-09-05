Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) by 150,674.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,060 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129,324 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 152,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

NYSE AACT opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $10.78.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

