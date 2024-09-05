Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 109,516 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 579.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,516 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 262,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $51,624.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 53,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.