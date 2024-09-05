Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 12,769 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 99.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

