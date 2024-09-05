Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of The India Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in The India Fund by 26.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 368,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 76,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The India Fund by 168.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 218,980 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in The India Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 183,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The India Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in The India Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 95,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFN opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The India Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

