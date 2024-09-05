Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,250 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

