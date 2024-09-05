Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 68,335 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Royce Value Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 316,767 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 63,923 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 431,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royce Value Trust

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

