Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NEM opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $53.88.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
