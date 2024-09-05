Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE DFP opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
