Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $12,606,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 466,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 304.8% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 142,547 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,463.64%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.