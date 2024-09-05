Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

