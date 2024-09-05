Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 266.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 837,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 158,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ FUND opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
