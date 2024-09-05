Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,298 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.45% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Vision Sensing Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.