Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,127 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Inception Growth Acquisition worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGTA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,159,000. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 204,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 174,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IGTA stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.